Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.08.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.59. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

