Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $26.67 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Honeywell International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,986,000 after purchasing an additional 677,213 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $210.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

