Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,003,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 426,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,249,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IVV stock opened at $566.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.76.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
