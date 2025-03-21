Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $280.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $199.72 and a 1-year high of $281.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

