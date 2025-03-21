Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $324.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $480.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

