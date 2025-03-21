Whittier Trust Co. Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $5,283,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $123.91 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $119.30 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

