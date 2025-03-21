Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.23 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 73,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

