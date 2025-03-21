Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Bancorp worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bancorp by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.59. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.84.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

