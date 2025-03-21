Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.20% of Otter Tail worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 359.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

