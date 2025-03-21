Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 829.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $113.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.69 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

