Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 153,514 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,514 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 82,366 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

