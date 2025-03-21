Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WSR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 76.06%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

