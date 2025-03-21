What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Teradyne Q1 Earnings?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $88.18 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $82.98 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,458,000 after purchasing an additional 350,002 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,665,000 after purchasing an additional 94,374 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

