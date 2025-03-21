Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Update

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 9,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

WY stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

