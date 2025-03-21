Wedbush Forecasts Wingstop’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $220.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.30. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $433.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

