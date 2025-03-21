Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) COO Sells $312,696.67 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $312,696.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,527.66. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

NYSE WEAV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,523. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $865.81 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

