Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) COO Sells $312,696.67 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $312,696.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,527.66. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
NYSE WEAV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,523. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $865.81 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
