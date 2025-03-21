Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 26,790 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

