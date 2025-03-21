Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 40.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,591 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $243.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.42. The company has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

