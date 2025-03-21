Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $11.98 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

