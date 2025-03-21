Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

