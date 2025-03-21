Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 388 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $157,804,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,381,000 after buying an additional 2,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $62,534,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 295.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

