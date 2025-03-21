Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $400.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.51. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.