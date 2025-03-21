Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 456.60 ($5.92) and last traded at GBX 451.10 ($5.85). 28,956,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,274% from the average session volume of 2,107,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441.60 ($5.73).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOSG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.46) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watches of Switzerland Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.22).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 508.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 483.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Hodinkee (US) and Analog:Shift (US) with a complementary jewellery offering.

