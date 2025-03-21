Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 44,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
