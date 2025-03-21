Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 44,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Walker River Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

About Walker River Resources

(Get Free Report)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.