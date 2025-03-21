vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.