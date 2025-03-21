VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

