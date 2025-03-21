VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VNRX

VolitionRx Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.