Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 385.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,540 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Vistra worth $56,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Vistra by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

