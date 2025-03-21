Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Paul D. Fabara Sells 39,350 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V opened at $339.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $11,142,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,092,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Visa by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

