Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $1.66 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

