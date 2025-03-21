Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,821 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $211.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average of $223.04. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

