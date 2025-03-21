Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 724 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $431.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

