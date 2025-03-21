Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.09 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,748,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $164.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

