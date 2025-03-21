Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.21 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

