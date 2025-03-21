Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $40,278,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 155,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 283,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $334.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -334.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.71 and its 200 day moving average is $311.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.