Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. KBC Group NV raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

BHF opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.11. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Raymond James raised Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.