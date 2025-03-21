Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Targa Resources by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $199.61 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $109.13 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

