Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 8,046 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 208.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Crown by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3,676.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 803,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,062,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Crown Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $90.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

