Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

