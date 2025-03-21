Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,284 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $279.07 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.29. The firm has a market cap of $268.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.74.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total value of $320,072.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,256 shares of company stock worth $19,692,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

