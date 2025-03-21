Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $258.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.45 and its 200 day moving average is $278.39. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

