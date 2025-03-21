ViciCoin (VCNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,090.25

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for about $19.58 or 0.00023302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $195.23 million and $2,090.25 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,970,286 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is a multi-chain ERC-20 utility token developed by Vici Network for secure access management and enterprise applications. It facilitates token swapping, video conference monetization, and access control for digital communities. As Web3 adoption grows, VCNT’s use cases continue to expand.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

