Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Vertiv stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

