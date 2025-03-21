VersaBank (VBNK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VersaBank (NASDAQ: VBNK):

3/6/2025 – VersaBank had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/6/2025 – VersaBank was given a new $10.40 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/6/2025 – VersaBank was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.40 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/5/2025 – VersaBank was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

VersaBank Stock Performance

VersaBank stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. 17,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,368. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $331.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in VersaBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in VersaBank in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.