Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Announces Earnings Results

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.
Verbund Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OEZVY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Verbund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.98.
