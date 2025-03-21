Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Announces Earnings Results

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

Verbund Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OEZVY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Verbund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

