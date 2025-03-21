Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

Shares of VEEV opened at $235.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

