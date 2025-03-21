Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 702.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

