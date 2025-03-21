Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,913,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,803 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,622,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after purchasing an additional 73,904 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,086,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,927,000 after purchasing an additional 73,049 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 797,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4,730.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 713,486 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

