Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on March 25th

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1909 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.46. 4,668,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

