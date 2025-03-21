Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $520.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $543.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

